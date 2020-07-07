794 Wexford Cove Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Modern design and high end finishes define this three level townhouse available for lease. With 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, you have enough room for everything your heart desires including a dedicated home office, space for family or guests, and a flex room for relaxing and entertainment. You also have a deck, two car garage, and a spacious backyard. Convenient to The Battery, Vinings Jubilee, and Cumberland Mall. Even closer to the new Riverview landing development with Reformation Brewery and Champions BBQ coming soon. I285 and I20 within 2.5 miles. 20 minutes to downtown Atlanta.