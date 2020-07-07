All apartments in Mableton
794 Wexford Cove Way
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:52 AM

794 Wexford Cove Way

794 Wexford Cove Way · (404) 547-3151
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

794 Wexford Cove Way, Mableton, GA 30126

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2223 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Modern design and high end finishes define this three level townhouse available for lease. With 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, you have enough room for everything your heart desires including a dedicated home office, space for family or guests, and a flex room for relaxing and entertainment. You also have a deck, two car garage, and a spacious backyard. Convenient to The Battery, Vinings Jubilee, and Cumberland Mall. Even closer to the new Riverview landing development with Reformation Brewery and Champions BBQ coming soon. I285 and I20 within 2.5 miles. 20 minutes to downtown Atlanta.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 794 Wexford Cove Way have any available units?
794 Wexford Cove Way has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 794 Wexford Cove Way have?
Some of 794 Wexford Cove Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 794 Wexford Cove Way currently offering any rent specials?
794 Wexford Cove Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 794 Wexford Cove Way pet-friendly?
No, 794 Wexford Cove Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mableton.
Does 794 Wexford Cove Way offer parking?
Yes, 794 Wexford Cove Way offers parking.
Does 794 Wexford Cove Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 794 Wexford Cove Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 794 Wexford Cove Way have a pool?
No, 794 Wexford Cove Way does not have a pool.
Does 794 Wexford Cove Way have accessible units?
No, 794 Wexford Cove Way does not have accessible units.
Does 794 Wexford Cove Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 794 Wexford Cove Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 794 Wexford Cove Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 794 Wexford Cove Way does not have units with air conditioning.
