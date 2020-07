Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

3 Story townhome in excellent shape with a beautiful Brick Front. Hardwood floors on the main level, lower level and top. Very spacious townhome in a gated community. There are 3 bedrooms on the main level and 1 on the lower level with a full bathroom. The walls are beautiful earth tone colors. Home is near interstate, downtown, shopping and the airport.