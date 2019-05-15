665 Gregory Manor Dr SW

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fire pit microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit

Great home featuring 3 BR, 2.5 BA! - Great home featuring 3 BR, 2.5 BA. Large living room, kitchen with breakfast area, and separate dining room/sunroom. Master bedroom located on main floor features en suite bathroom with two additional bedrooms and shared full bathroom upstairs. Kitchen includes refrigerator, microwave, range, and dishwasher. Great outdoor areas include shaded lot, rocking-chair front porch, huge back yard, large back deck, and firepit. Energy-efficient home layout and design saves on utility costs. Conveniently located between Smyrna and Mableton downtown areas near the Concord Covered Bridge Historic District. Easy, nearby access to the East-West Connector, Concord Road, and Floyd Road and interstate access to I-20 and I-285 within a short drive. Home is located within very short walking or biking distance to the Silver Comet Trail.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4859776)