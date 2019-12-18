6555 Brandemere Way South West

Amenities

**Move in special: $250 off first months rent with lease signed by 1/1** Great home in a nice neighborhood with easy access to I-20, shopping, and restaurants.There is a guest bedroom on the main with a full bathroom that could also be used as an office, huge master bedroom with a sitting room and large bathroom with garden tub on the second floor along with three good size bedrooms. Open floor plan with two story family room has a wood burning fireplace open to the eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, formal dining room, and laundry room on the main. There are three full bathrooms in this house! Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197 to schedule a tour!