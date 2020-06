Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Check out this awesome luxury rental retreat in the sought after gated swim/tennis community of Providence which is only minutes to downtown Atlanta. The floor plan encompasses hardwoods throughout main, a full bed/bath on main, a spacious master with a cozy sitting area, 2 addt'l bedrooms & huge bonus room upstairs, an awesome chef's kitchen with granite counters, and much more.