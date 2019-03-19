All apartments in Mableton
Find more places like 6073 Brookmere Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mableton, GA
/
6073 Brookmere Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6073 Brookmere Lane

6073 Brookmere Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mableton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6073 Brookmere Pl, Mableton, GA 30126

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
6073 Brookmere Lane Available 03/01/19 Pretty 4 BR plus BONUS ROOM near interstate with lawn care included! - MAIN FLOOR
Enter a 2-story foyer to see an elegant stair case and wood floors . Separate formal living and dining. Inviting kitchen with access to the 2-car garage and laundry room. One private room on main floor (not master) can be used as office, play space or den, half bath in hall.

TOP FLOOR
Top level features 4 spare BRs in addition to the, master, with trey ceiling & large sitting area, hall bath, master bath with tray ceiling, dual vanities, separate tub/shower, and large walk-in closet.

EXTERIOR, LOCATION & TERMS
FENCED backyard. Community pool. Active Homeowner's Association. Tenant pays all utilities. A few minutes to Six Flags, I-20, & S. Cobb exit on I-285, West midtown, airport and Vinings. 16/mo min lease. No cats. No smoking inside or outside.

REQUIRMENTS: Salary 3x rent. Clean residential history. Steady payment of large debts. No criminal record. No smoking inside or out. No cats. Small dogs negotiable. Tenant pays all utils. Owner pays lawn care. Security $1900. Sorry we are not authorized to accept housing vouchers at this time. Call Perfect Fit Home Rentals at 770-616-6935 for a showing. App fee $65 per adult.

(RLNE4039129)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6073 Brookmere Lane have any available units?
6073 Brookmere Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
What amenities does 6073 Brookmere Lane have?
Some of 6073 Brookmere Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6073 Brookmere Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6073 Brookmere Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6073 Brookmere Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6073 Brookmere Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6073 Brookmere Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6073 Brookmere Lane offers parking.
Does 6073 Brookmere Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6073 Brookmere Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6073 Brookmere Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6073 Brookmere Lane has a pool.
Does 6073 Brookmere Lane have accessible units?
No, 6073 Brookmere Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6073 Brookmere Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6073 Brookmere Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6073 Brookmere Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6073 Brookmere Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Mableton 2 BedroomsMableton Apartments with Parking
Mableton Dog Friendly ApartmentsMableton Pet Friendly Places
Mableton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GA
Jackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College