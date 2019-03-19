Amenities

6073 Brookmere Lane Available 03/01/19 Pretty 4 BR plus BONUS ROOM near interstate with lawn care included! - MAIN FLOOR

Enter a 2-story foyer to see an elegant stair case and wood floors . Separate formal living and dining. Inviting kitchen with access to the 2-car garage and laundry room. One private room on main floor (not master) can be used as office, play space or den, half bath in hall.



TOP FLOOR

Top level features 4 spare BRs in addition to the, master, with trey ceiling & large sitting area, hall bath, master bath with tray ceiling, dual vanities, separate tub/shower, and large walk-in closet.



EXTERIOR, LOCATION & TERMS

FENCED backyard. Community pool. Active Homeowner's Association. Tenant pays all utilities. A few minutes to Six Flags, I-20, & S. Cobb exit on I-285, West midtown, airport and Vinings. 16/mo min lease. No cats. No smoking inside or outside.



REQUIRMENTS: Salary 3x rent. Clean residential history. Steady payment of large debts. No criminal record. No smoking inside or out. No cats. Small dogs negotiable. Tenant pays all utils. Owner pays lawn care. Security $1900. Sorry we are not authorized to accept housing vouchers at this time. Call Perfect Fit Home Rentals at 770-616-6935 for a showing. App fee $65 per adult.



