6002 Carlow Ct SE

4br Amazing Mableton Home Minutes from Downtown - Property Id: 217738



TERRIFIC HOME!!!! 4 BEDROOMS, . LARGE MASTER BEDROOM WAS VAULTED CEILING AND WALK IN CLOSET. MASTER BATH FEATURES DOUBLE SINKS W/GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, CERAMIC TILE FLOORING, SEP. TUB, SEP SHOWER, ENCLOSED WATER CLOSET AND LINEN CLOSET. 2 ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS LARGE CLOSETS. . GREAT KITCHEN FEATURES TONS OF CABINETS AND STORAGE, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, COMPLETE APPLIANCE PKG AND GARBAGE DISPOSAL, OVERLOOKS DINING AREA AND LARGE FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE. AVAIL. IMMEDIATELY.



This home is priced to rent and minutes from downtown. Gorgeous home with lots of upgrades! Brick front. Through the entry you will find a formal dining room and opening up to a dual height great room with fireplace. Kitchen features granite counter tops, custom cabinetry, breakfast bar, informal dining and stainless steel appliances. Large Master Bedroom features a trey ceiling with fan, the Master Bath features his and her vanity, Jacuzzi tub, and separate shower. Minutes to shopping and I-285,

