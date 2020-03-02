All apartments in Mableton
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:51 PM

6002 Carlow Ct SE

6002 Carlow Court Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

6002 Carlow Court Southeast, Mableton, GA 30126

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4br Amazing Mableton Home Minutes from Downtown - Property Id: 217738

TERRIFIC HOME!!!! 4 BEDROOMS, . LARGE MASTER BEDROOM WAS VAULTED CEILING AND WALK IN CLOSET. MASTER BATH FEATURES DOUBLE SINKS W/GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, CERAMIC TILE FLOORING, SEP. TUB, SEP SHOWER, ENCLOSED WATER CLOSET AND LINEN CLOSET. 2 ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS LARGE CLOSETS. . GREAT KITCHEN FEATURES TONS OF CABINETS AND STORAGE, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, COMPLETE APPLIANCE PKG AND GARBAGE DISPOSAL, OVERLOOKS DINING AREA AND LARGE FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE. AVAIL. IMMEDIATELY.

This home is priced to rent and minutes from downtown. Gorgeous home with lots of upgrades! Brick front. Through the entry you will find a formal dining room and opening up to a dual height great room with fireplace. Kitchen features granite counter tops, custom cabinetry, breakfast bar, informal dining and stainless steel appliances. Large Master Bedroom features a trey ceiling with fan, the Master Bath features his and her vanity, Jacuzzi tub, and separate shower. Minutes to shopping and I-285,
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/217738
Property Id 217738

(RLNE5521372)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6002 Carlow Ct SE have any available units?
6002 Carlow Ct SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
What amenities does 6002 Carlow Ct SE have?
Some of 6002 Carlow Ct SE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6002 Carlow Ct SE currently offering any rent specials?
6002 Carlow Ct SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6002 Carlow Ct SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6002 Carlow Ct SE is pet friendly.
Does 6002 Carlow Ct SE offer parking?
No, 6002 Carlow Ct SE does not offer parking.
Does 6002 Carlow Ct SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6002 Carlow Ct SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6002 Carlow Ct SE have a pool?
No, 6002 Carlow Ct SE does not have a pool.
Does 6002 Carlow Ct SE have accessible units?
No, 6002 Carlow Ct SE does not have accessible units.
Does 6002 Carlow Ct SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6002 Carlow Ct SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6002 Carlow Ct SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6002 Carlow Ct SE does not have units with air conditioning.
