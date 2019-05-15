Amenities

5919 Lone Oak Drive - 5919 Available 07/01/19 Fantastic...Totally Renovated Apartment (New Everything) - Beautiful 2 Bedroom/ 1 Bath has been completely renovated with NEW EVERYTHING including hardwood floors, cabinets, countertops and appliances which includes Stove, Refrigerator and Dishwasher. Property is Total Electric, Blinds are supplied. There is Central Heat/Air. Water, Trash and Yard Maintenance are included.



NO SMOKING



Utilities: Georgia Power



Rent: $795.00



Security Deposit: $795.00



Application Fee: $70.00



Photos may be of similar unit and not actual unit.



