All apartments in Mableton
Find more places like 5630 North Allen Road Southeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mableton, GA
/
5630 North Allen Road Southeast
Last updated May 15 2020 at 4:57 PM

5630 North Allen Road Southeast

5630 North Allen Road Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mableton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5630 North Allen Road Southwest, Mableton, GA 30126

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***Available Now*** Charming 3BR 2BA ranch with rocking chair front porch and lots of gardening potential. Cozy family room great for entertaining. Bright eat-in kitchen with appliances. Master on main with private BA, plus 2 nice sized BR and 1 other full BA on the main. One-car garage plus backyard is perfect for outdoor fun. Close to schools, shopping and more. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

High school: Pebblebrook High School
Middle school: Lindley Middle School
Elementary school: Harmony-Leland Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5630 North Allen Road Southeast have any available units?
5630 North Allen Road Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
Is 5630 North Allen Road Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
5630 North Allen Road Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5630 North Allen Road Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 5630 North Allen Road Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mableton.
Does 5630 North Allen Road Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 5630 North Allen Road Southeast offers parking.
Does 5630 North Allen Road Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5630 North Allen Road Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5630 North Allen Road Southeast have a pool?
No, 5630 North Allen Road Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 5630 North Allen Road Southeast have accessible units?
No, 5630 North Allen Road Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 5630 North Allen Road Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 5630 North Allen Road Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5630 North Allen Road Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 5630 North Allen Road Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Mableton 2 BedroomsMableton Apartments with Parking
Mableton Dog Friendly ApartmentsMableton Pet Friendly Places
Mableton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GA
Jackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College