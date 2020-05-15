5630 North Allen Road Southeast

Amenities

patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

***Available Now*** Charming 3BR 2BA ranch with rocking chair front porch and lots of gardening potential. Cozy family room great for entertaining. Bright eat-in kitchen with appliances. Master on main with private BA, plus 2 nice sized BR and 1 other full BA on the main. One-car garage plus backyard is perfect for outdoor fun. Close to schools, shopping and more. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



High school: Pebblebrook High School

Middle school: Lindley Middle School

Elementary school: Harmony-Leland Elementary School



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.