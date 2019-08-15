Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

5309 Walker Court - 5309 Available 11/01/19 This Duplex has Hardwood Floors and a Bonus Room - Great 2 bedroom and 1 bath duplex located in Mableton. It has an eat-in kitchen that includes an electric stove, refrigerator, and washer and dryer connections. This duplex has gorgeous hardwood floors, blinds are supplied, central heat/ ac. There is a great bonus room with a window unit.



NO SMOKING!!



Utilities: Georgia Power, Water paid thru PMU with rent, Trash



Rent: $750.00



Security Deposit: $750.00



Application Fee: $70.00



For more information about our properties please visit our website at www.pmuinc.com or call 770-941-7745.



Photos may be of a similar unit and not the actual unit.



ALL INFORMATION IS BELIEVED ACCURATE BUT NOT WARRANTED AND IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2415931)