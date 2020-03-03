5265 Center Place SW

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors carport

3 Bedroom 1 Bath- Great Mableton Location! - 4 Sided Brick Ranch on a huge 1/2 acre lot- fenced in Yard in Patterson Heights Subdivision. Well maintained home, 2 bedrooms with a 3rd swing bedroom or potential office space (closet/windows). Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Eat in Kitchen overlooks large family/living room. Washer Dryer Connections, large storage room, 2 car carport. Quiet neighborhood within walking distance of Mableton Elementary School.



Schools: Mableton Elem (walking distance), Floyd Middle, South Cobb High



Online Leasing Only: For Leasing Information- When a property is available, click view details and then contact us to fill out in inquiry form. We will contact you based on availability and qualifications from there.



We do not accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers



Application Qualifications: (note all occupants above the age of 18 must fill out an application and be on the lease)- No more than 2 un-related tenants per single family home (Cobb County)

Credit/background check- credit content will be considered - collection accounts may disqualify

Must make at least 3x the monthly rent (can be combined between applicants)

Must have a minimum of 2 years, excellent rental history or mortgage history, evictions or housing collection debt will not be accepted.

Co-Signers will not be accepted for lack of meeting credit criteria

Application fees are non-refundable regardless of selection decision

Hold Deposit (once approved) is equal to 1 month of rent

Move In Fee $150



No Pets Allowed



