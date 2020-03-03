All apartments in Mableton
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:29 PM

5265 Center Place SW

5265 Center Place · No Longer Available
Location

5265 Center Place, Mableton, GA 30126

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
carport
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
parking
3 Bedroom 1 Bath- Great Mableton Location! - 4 Sided Brick Ranch on a huge 1/2 acre lot- fenced in Yard in Patterson Heights Subdivision. Well maintained home, 2 bedrooms with a 3rd swing bedroom or potential office space (closet/windows). Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Eat in Kitchen overlooks large family/living room. Washer Dryer Connections, large storage room, 2 car carport. Quiet neighborhood within walking distance of Mableton Elementary School.

Schools: Mableton Elem (walking distance), Floyd Middle, South Cobb High

Online Leasing Only: For Leasing Information- When a property is available, click view details and then contact us to fill out in inquiry form. We will contact you based on availability and qualifications from there.

We do not accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers

Application Qualifications: (note all occupants above the age of 18 must fill out an application and be on the lease)- No more than 2 un-related tenants per single family home (Cobb County)
Credit/background check- credit content will be considered - collection accounts may disqualify
Must make at least 3x the monthly rent (can be combined between applicants)
Must have a minimum of 2 years, excellent rental history or mortgage history, evictions or housing collection debt will not be accepted.
Co-Signers will not be accepted for lack of meeting credit criteria
Application fees are non-refundable regardless of selection decision
Hold Deposit (once approved) is equal to 1 month of rent
Move In Fee $150

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5595712)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5265 Center Place SW have any available units?
5265 Center Place SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
Is 5265 Center Place SW currently offering any rent specials?
5265 Center Place SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5265 Center Place SW pet-friendly?
No, 5265 Center Place SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mableton.
Does 5265 Center Place SW offer parking?
Yes, 5265 Center Place SW offers parking.
Does 5265 Center Place SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5265 Center Place SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5265 Center Place SW have a pool?
No, 5265 Center Place SW does not have a pool.
Does 5265 Center Place SW have accessible units?
No, 5265 Center Place SW does not have accessible units.
Does 5265 Center Place SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 5265 Center Place SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5265 Center Place SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 5265 Center Place SW does not have units with air conditioning.

