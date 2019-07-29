All apartments in Mableton
Last updated July 29 2019 at 10:05 PM

361 Gordon Valley Lane Southwest

Location

361 Gordon Valley Lane Southwest, Mableton, GA 30126
Gordon

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
***Ask About Move-In Specials*** Charming Cobb County single-family home has a park-like setting perfect for sports play and entertaining! Home features 3BR 2 BA and a roomy dining area in the large kitchen. Family room w/high ceiling windows make for a wonderful gathering space! Add'l LL room included with 1-car garage, rear deck, and backyard for BBQs! Hurry this won't last!
Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

Neighborhood: Gordon
Subdivision: GORDON HILLS ESTATES
Pebblebrook High School
Lindley Middle School
Riverside Primary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

