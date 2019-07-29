361 Gordon Valley Lane Southwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

***Ask About Move-In Specials*** Charming Cobb County single-family home has a park-like setting perfect for sports play and entertaining! Home features 3BR 2 BA and a roomy dining area in the large kitchen. Family room w/high ceiling windows make for a wonderful gathering space! Add'l LL room included with 1-car garage, rear deck, and backyard for BBQs! Hurry this won't last!

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.



Neighborhood: Gordon

Subdivision: GORDON HILLS ESTATES

Pebblebrook High School

Lindley Middle School

Riverside Primary School



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.