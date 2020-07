Amenities

Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a 2 Car garage and a large driveway. This home has a very nice living room with a cozy fireplace and good natural light. The home has been freshly painted thru out. The kitchen includes all major appliances, and great storage and counter space. This home also includes a washer/ dryer and an attic for storage.



(RLNE4703776)