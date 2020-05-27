16 Vinings Lake Drive SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

LARGE Executive home in Upscale subdivision offers a Lavish Lifestyle. Hdwood Floors & Soaring Ceilings. On the Main lvl, home offers a Mstr Suite w/Dual Closets, Water Closet, Dual Sinks & Separate Soak Tub/Shower. Rounding out this lvl: Lg Dining Rm, 1/2 Bath, Eat in Kitchen that opens to the Great Rm & Lg Deck. Upper lvl offers 3 Bdrms & Full Bath. Terrace Lvl offers: 2 Bdrms, Family rm, Full Bath, Storage & Expansive Deck. Private Wooded View. Amenities: Pool, 3 Tennis Cts, Playgrd, Lake. Acclaimed Pebblebrook HS district. 16 miles to ATL. Easy Access to I-285. Vacant and move in ready! No pets, evictions, foreclosures, liens Judgments or credit score below 650. Use Listing Agents company website for application and directions on submission. Freshly painted neutral interior.