All apartments in Mableton
Find more places like 16 Vinings Lake Drive SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mableton, GA
/
16 Vinings Lake Drive SW
Last updated May 27 2020 at 3:06 AM

16 Vinings Lake Drive SW

16 Vinings Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mableton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16 Vinings Lake Drive, Mableton, GA 30126

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
LARGE Executive home in Upscale subdivision offers a Lavish Lifestyle. Hdwood Floors & Soaring Ceilings. On the Main lvl, home offers a Mstr Suite w/Dual Closets, Water Closet, Dual Sinks & Separate Soak Tub/Shower. Rounding out this lvl: Lg Dining Rm, 1/2 Bath, Eat in Kitchen that opens to the Great Rm & Lg Deck. Upper lvl offers 3 Bdrms & Full Bath. Terrace Lvl offers: 2 Bdrms, Family rm, Full Bath, Storage & Expansive Deck. Private Wooded View. Amenities: Pool, 3 Tennis Cts, Playgrd, Lake. Acclaimed Pebblebrook HS district. 16 miles to ATL. Easy Access to I-285. Vacant and move in ready! No pets, evictions, foreclosures, liens Judgments or credit score below 650. Use Listing Agents company website for application and directions on submission. Freshly painted neutral interior.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Vinings Lake Drive SW have any available units?
16 Vinings Lake Drive SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
What amenities does 16 Vinings Lake Drive SW have?
Some of 16 Vinings Lake Drive SW's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Vinings Lake Drive SW currently offering any rent specials?
16 Vinings Lake Drive SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Vinings Lake Drive SW pet-friendly?
No, 16 Vinings Lake Drive SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mableton.
Does 16 Vinings Lake Drive SW offer parking?
Yes, 16 Vinings Lake Drive SW offers parking.
Does 16 Vinings Lake Drive SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Vinings Lake Drive SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Vinings Lake Drive SW have a pool?
Yes, 16 Vinings Lake Drive SW has a pool.
Does 16 Vinings Lake Drive SW have accessible units?
No, 16 Vinings Lake Drive SW does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Vinings Lake Drive SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 Vinings Lake Drive SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Vinings Lake Drive SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 Vinings Lake Drive SW does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Mableton 2 BedroomsMableton Apartments with Parking
Mableton Dog Friendly ApartmentsMableton Pet Friendly Places
Mableton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GA
Jackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College