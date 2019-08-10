All apartments in Mableton
14 Coopers Glen Dr
Last updated August 10 2019 at 3:09 PM

14 Coopers Glen Dr

14 Coopers Glen Dr SW · No Longer Available
Location

14 Coopers Glen Dr SW, Mableton, GA 30126

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
media room
Beautifully remodeled with over $130k in modern day comforts. The master suite features a luxurious spa like bath & two separate custom Master & Mastress Closets. The smart kitchen on the main is an absolute dream, perfectly completed with a 12 island & pot filler. Downstairs on the terrace, youll find a plethora of opportunities to entertain inclusive of an open floor plan, bar, home theater, bonus room & access to retreat to the backyard oasis. Outside, your family will enjoy the gunite heated pool, hot tub, multiple decks, outdoor fireplace with tons of privacy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Coopers Glen Dr have any available units?
14 Coopers Glen Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
What amenities does 14 Coopers Glen Dr have?
Some of 14 Coopers Glen Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Coopers Glen Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14 Coopers Glen Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Coopers Glen Dr pet-friendly?
No, 14 Coopers Glen Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mableton.
Does 14 Coopers Glen Dr offer parking?
No, 14 Coopers Glen Dr does not offer parking.
Does 14 Coopers Glen Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 Coopers Glen Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Coopers Glen Dr have a pool?
Yes, 14 Coopers Glen Dr has a pool.
Does 14 Coopers Glen Dr have accessible units?
No, 14 Coopers Glen Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Coopers Glen Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 Coopers Glen Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 14 Coopers Glen Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 Coopers Glen Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
