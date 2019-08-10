14 Coopers Glen Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool hot tub media room

Beautifully remodeled with over $130k in modern day comforts. The master suite features a luxurious spa like bath & two separate custom Master & Mastress Closets. The smart kitchen on the main is an absolute dream, perfectly completed with a 12 island & pot filler. Downstairs on the terrace, youll find a plethora of opportunities to entertain inclusive of an open floor plan, bar, home theater, bonus room & access to retreat to the backyard oasis. Outside, your family will enjoy the gunite heated pool, hot tub, multiple decks, outdoor fireplace with tons of privacy.