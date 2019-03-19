All apartments in Lovejoy
Find more places like 2311 Nicole Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lovejoy, GA
/
2311 Nicole Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2311 Nicole Dr

2311 Nicole Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2311 Nicole Drive, Lovejoy, GA 30228
Lovejoy

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2311 Nicole Dr have any available units?
2311 Nicole Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lovejoy, GA.
Is 2311 Nicole Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2311 Nicole Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2311 Nicole Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2311 Nicole Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lovejoy.
Does 2311 Nicole Dr offer parking?
No, 2311 Nicole Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2311 Nicole Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2311 Nicole Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2311 Nicole Dr have a pool?
No, 2311 Nicole Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2311 Nicole Dr have accessible units?
No, 2311 Nicole Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2311 Nicole Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2311 Nicole Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2311 Nicole Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2311 Nicole Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lovejoy 3 BedroomsLovejoy Apartments with Parking
Lovejoy Apartments with PoolLovejoy Dog Friendly Apartments
Lovejoy Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GAIrondale, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GA
Monroe, GAMableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College