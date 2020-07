Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Spacious townhome in the Southfield neighborhood. This unit is located in a convenient location close to shopping and dining . This property features 3 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 baths, open living room. Large kitchen with all black sleek appliances included. Large paved patio on backyard. Come view today! Will not last long! Welcome Home!