Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Stunning Remodeled 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Four Side Brick Home! This Home is Full of Space & Character! Open Concept with New Floors, Fresh Paint & New Countertops. Lower Level Features a Workshop Area or Huge Storage Area. Backyard is Fenced & Perfect for Entertaining Guest. This one will move fast! Go see it today!