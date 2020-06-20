All apartments in Lithia Springs
6447 Gordan Street Unit A

6447 Gordon St · (404) 334-7195
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6447 Gordon St, Lithia Springs, GA 30122

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6447 Gordan Street Unit A · Avail. now

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 812 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
FULLY RENOVATED 2BR 1 BTH UNIT! THE PERFECT HOME FOR YOU!! COME SEE IT BEFORE IT'S GONE - Looking for classy and brand new without the hefty price tag!

Now showing. A nicely renovated with everything new from the floors to the ceiling! This is a perfect new home for you!

This 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit features granite finishes, stainless appliances, tile shower, beautiful hardwood flooring, updated lighting, ceiling fans, washer and dryers, new tile and more.

FEATURES
- 2 spacious bedrooms
- 1 bathroom
- Renovated kitchen featuring granite counters and stainless steel appliances
- Gleaming hardwood flooring
- Landscaped walkways
- Open driveway parking

Call or text Carmen Lebron the Leasing Consultant at
(404) 334-7195 to Schedule a private viewing.

QUALIFICATIONS
* 3x times the rent in verifiable income
* No criminal history
* No evictions
* Credit score to be 540 or better
* Application fee is $50 per adult

Ray White Property Management: A company that cares about its tenants! ?

(RLNE5806204)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6447 Gordan Street Unit A have any available units?
6447 Gordan Street Unit A has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6447 Gordan Street Unit A have?
Some of 6447 Gordan Street Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6447 Gordan Street Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
6447 Gordan Street Unit A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6447 Gordan Street Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 6447 Gordan Street Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lithia Springs.
Does 6447 Gordan Street Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 6447 Gordan Street Unit A does offer parking.
Does 6447 Gordan Street Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6447 Gordan Street Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6447 Gordan Street Unit A have a pool?
No, 6447 Gordan Street Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 6447 Gordan Street Unit A have accessible units?
No, 6447 Gordan Street Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 6447 Gordan Street Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 6447 Gordan Street Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6447 Gordan Street Unit A have units with air conditioning?
No, 6447 Gordan Street Unit A does not have units with air conditioning.
