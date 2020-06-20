6447 Gordan Street Unit A

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel

FULLY RENOVATED 2BR 1 BTH UNIT! THE PERFECT HOME FOR YOU!! COME SEE IT BEFORE IT'S GONE - Looking for classy and brand new without the hefty price tag!



This 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit features granite finishes, stainless appliances, tile shower, beautiful hardwood flooring, updated lighting, ceiling fans, washer and dryers, new tile and more.



FEATURES

- 2 spacious bedrooms

- 1 bathroom

- Renovated kitchen featuring granite counters and stainless steel appliances

- Gleaming hardwood flooring

- Landscaped walkways

- Open driveway parking



Call or text Carmen Lebron the Leasing Consultant at

(404) 334-7195 to Schedule a private viewing.



QUALIFICATIONS

* 3x times the rent in verifiable income

* No criminal history

* No evictions

* Credit score to be 540 or better

* Application fee is $50 per adult



Ray White Property Management: A company that cares about its tenants! ?



(RLNE5806204)