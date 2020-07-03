All apartments in Lithia Springs
Last updated April 19 2020 at 1:18 PM

6236 Love Street

6236 Love Street · No Longer Available
Lithia Springs
2 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Gym
Location

6236 Love Street, Lithia Springs, GA 30168

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
VISIT CITYRENTHOUSE.COM
*Daily open house from 8am to 8pm.
*SELF REGISTER to view the property on YOUR TIME! Go to www.CityRentHouse.com This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.

Great home in Austell 6236 Love Street A
REQUIREMENTS (we thoroughly verify this information):
1. $2950/month gross income verifiable with pay stubs.
2. No evictions in last 4 years.
3. No UN-paid utility collections on credit report
4. Rental history will be verified.
5. No smoking allowed in residence.
6. Application fee of only $40
7. Documents required for process:
a. copy of Driver license
b. copy of most recent pay stub
c. copy of bank statement - Must have checking or savings account
d. fax documents to 770.222.0099 after submitting application or you can email to us after submitting application.

Responsible landlord. You must be responsible tenant.

RESPECTFULLY - If you are someone that does not keep a good house, we encourage you to please visit other properties.

We do safety and maintenance inspections.

This house has a large yard. Yard upkeep will be expected. Large storage room available $25 month

Lease Terms:
*18 Month Lease required
Washer, Dryers, and Fridges are available for additional rent.

COMMON Questions:
1. Can I rent if I have a previous bankruptcy? YES. Your bankruptcy must be discharged.

2. Can I rent if I am self-employed? We need to be able to verify income. If you can not verify income, we will not be able to work together on a lease.

3. Can I rent if my credit score is not good? YES. While credit scores are a reflection of your ability to pay, we understand issues like medical collections. We do not look at medical collections and student loans. However, if your credit report reflects that you are consistently late with something like a car payment, we will not be able to work with you on a lease.

4. Can I do a shorter lease than 18 months? Yes, there will be an extra 20% increase in the rent to do a lease shorter than 18 months, however, no lease will be shorter than 12 months.

5. Are pets allowed? YES. We do charge a $250 per pet fee. Weight Limit restriction and no dangerous breeds. In addition, we must visit your current home to ensure the pets have not damaged the property.

6. Is renters insurance required? YES. Before moving into the house, you must obtain renters insurance

7. Do you require a security deposit? yes. we do have specials for those that meet that requirement which is based on a certain credit score. Under most circumstances, a security deposit is required.

8. Can the security deposit be used as the last months rent? NO. The security deposit is not our money. It is placed into a special account that is monitored by the State of Georgia Reatlors Association.

9. There a penalty for terminating early? YES. The fee is very expensive so please me committed to the time frame of the lease

10. Can I change the color of the house? No. Residents are not allowed to change the colors of the walls

11. Does the home come with a fridge? We do not provide fridges as part of the lease agreement. However we will provide a fridge at an additional $35 per month. If a fridge is currently in the home at time of viewing, it can be removed if this option is not wanted by tenant.

12. Is the home available for rent to own? YES. Please make inquiry of this after submitting your application.

If a fridge is located at the property, it may be rented at an additional amount above the rent.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for detail
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6236 Love Street have any available units?
6236 Love Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lithia Springs, GA.
Is 6236 Love Street currently offering any rent specials?
6236 Love Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6236 Love Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6236 Love Street is pet friendly.
Does 6236 Love Street offer parking?
No, 6236 Love Street does not offer parking.
Does 6236 Love Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6236 Love Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6236 Love Street have a pool?
No, 6236 Love Street does not have a pool.
Does 6236 Love Street have accessible units?
No, 6236 Love Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6236 Love Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6236 Love Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6236 Love Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6236 Love Street does not have units with air conditioning.

