3447 Skyview Drive

Room for all in this 4BR 2BA home that offers 1608 sq. ft. of living space. Enjoy the pretty rocking chair front porch and the split foyer entry. The sunny eat-in kitchen features stainless kitchen appliances and roomy counter space with breakfast bar. The living room is bright and welcoming and includes a decorative brck fireplace. Enjoy a spacious MSTR BR with private BA plus 3 more BR and BA! 2 car garage and private deck on the back. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.
High school: Lithia Springs Comprehensive High School
Middle school: Turner Middle School
Elementary school: Annette Winn Elementary School
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
