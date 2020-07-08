3447 Skyview Drive

Amenities

*** Available Now***



Room for all in this 4BR 2BA home that offers 1608 sq. ft. of living space. Enjoy the pretty rocking chair front porch and the split foyer entry. The sunny eat-in kitchen features stainless kitchen appliances and roomy counter space with breakfast bar. The living room is bright and welcoming and includes a decorative brck fireplace. Enjoy a spacious MSTR BR with private BA plus 3 more BR and BA! 2 car garage and private deck on the back. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.



High school: Lithia Springs Comprehensive High School



Middle school: Turner Middle School



Elementary school: Annette Winn Elementary School



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.