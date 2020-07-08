All apartments in Lithia Springs
Last updated May 29 2020 at 4:50 PM

3447 Skyview Drive

3447 Skyview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3447 Skyview Drive, Lithia Springs, GA 30122

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*** Available Now***

Room for all in this 4BR 2BA home that offers 1608 sq. ft. of living space. Enjoy the pretty rocking chair front porch and the split foyer entry. The sunny eat-in kitchen features stainless kitchen appliances and roomy counter space with breakfast bar. The living room is bright and welcoming and includes a decorative brck fireplace. Enjoy a spacious MSTR BR with private BA plus 3 more BR and BA! 2 car garage and private deck on the back. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.

High school: Lithia Springs Comprehensive High School

Middle school: Turner Middle School

Elementary school: Annette Winn Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3447 Skyview Drive have any available units?
3447 Skyview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lithia Springs, GA.
What amenities does 3447 Skyview Drive have?
Some of 3447 Skyview Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3447 Skyview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3447 Skyview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3447 Skyview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3447 Skyview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lithia Springs.
Does 3447 Skyview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3447 Skyview Drive offers parking.
Does 3447 Skyview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3447 Skyview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3447 Skyview Drive have a pool?
No, 3447 Skyview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3447 Skyview Drive have accessible units?
No, 3447 Skyview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3447 Skyview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3447 Skyview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3447 Skyview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3447 Skyview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

