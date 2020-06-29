All apartments in Lawrenceville
85 Bromes Street
Last updated April 14 2020 at 9:59 PM

85 Bromes Street

85 Bromes St · No Longer Available
Location

85 Bromes St, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
BRAND NEW, Never lived in. Ready for immediate occupancy, in the heart of Downtown Lawrenceville, in the South Lawn Towhomes by Smith Douglas. This floor plan offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, large open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, over sized kitchen island is gorgeous granite. 42 inch cabinets. Smart home features Q technology. Rear Covered porch w/ ceiling fan and small back area are great for relaxation! Privacy screening on rear patio. Come enjoy new housing in this exploding area of Downtown Lawrenceville.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 85 Bromes Street have any available units?
85 Bromes Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrenceville, GA.
How much is rent in Lawrenceville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrenceville Rent Report.
What amenities does 85 Bromes Street have?
Some of 85 Bromes Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 85 Bromes Street currently offering any rent specials?
85 Bromes Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 85 Bromes Street pet-friendly?
No, 85 Bromes Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrenceville.
Does 85 Bromes Street offer parking?
Yes, 85 Bromes Street offers parking.
Does 85 Bromes Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 85 Bromes Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 85 Bromes Street have a pool?
No, 85 Bromes Street does not have a pool.
Does 85 Bromes Street have accessible units?
No, 85 Bromes Street does not have accessible units.
Does 85 Bromes Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 85 Bromes Street has units with dishwashers.

