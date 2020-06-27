All apartments in Lawrenceville
78 Springbottom Drive
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:33 AM

78 Springbottom Drive

78 Springbottom Drive · No Longer Available
Location

78 Springbottom Drive, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Receive $500 Off First Full Months Rent
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,548 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer expires Monday, September 30, 2019. Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 13 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on leas

(RLNE5034726)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78 Springbottom Drive have any available units?
78 Springbottom Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrenceville, GA.
How much is rent in Lawrenceville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrenceville Rent Report.
What amenities does 78 Springbottom Drive have?
Some of 78 Springbottom Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78 Springbottom Drive currently offering any rent specials?
78 Springbottom Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78 Springbottom Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 78 Springbottom Drive is pet friendly.
Does 78 Springbottom Drive offer parking?
Yes, 78 Springbottom Drive offers parking.
Does 78 Springbottom Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 78 Springbottom Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 78 Springbottom Drive have a pool?
No, 78 Springbottom Drive does not have a pool.
Does 78 Springbottom Drive have accessible units?
No, 78 Springbottom Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 78 Springbottom Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 78 Springbottom Drive has units with dishwashers.
