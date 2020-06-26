Unit 1 Available 09/01/19 371 Northdale Rd - Property Id: 10881
Spacious 3-Bedroom/2-Bath home with covered front and back porches and a large yard. Laminated floors in all rooms and halls; new vinyl floors in kitchen and laundry area. Easy access to Georgia Gwinnett College and downtown Lawrenceville. Detached garage not included. Tenant responsible for mowing the lawn. Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/10881p Property Id 10881
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5088511)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 371 Northdale Rd 1 have any available units?
371 Northdale Rd 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrenceville, GA.