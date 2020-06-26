371 Northdale Rd 1

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Unit 1 Available 09/01/19 371 Northdale Rd - Property Id: 10881



Spacious 3-Bedroom/2-Bath home with covered front and back porches and a large yard. Laminated floors in all rooms and halls; new vinyl floors in kitchen and laundry area. Easy access to Georgia Gwinnett College and downtown Lawrenceville. Detached garage not included. Tenant responsible for mowing the lawn.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/10881p

Property Id 10881



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5088511)