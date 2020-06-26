All apartments in Lawrenceville
371 Northdale Rd 1

371 Northdale Rd · No Longer Available
Location

371 Northdale Rd, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unit 1 Available 09/01/19 371 Northdale Rd - Property Id: 10881

Spacious 3-Bedroom/2-Bath home with covered front and back porches and a large yard. Laminated floors in all rooms and halls; new vinyl floors in kitchen and laundry area. Easy access to Georgia Gwinnett College and downtown Lawrenceville. Detached garage not included. Tenant responsible for mowing the lawn.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/10881p
Property Id 10881

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5088511)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 371 Northdale Rd 1 have any available units?
371 Northdale Rd 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrenceville, GA.
How much is rent in Lawrenceville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrenceville Rent Report.
What amenities does 371 Northdale Rd 1 have?
Some of 371 Northdale Rd 1's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 371 Northdale Rd 1 currently offering any rent specials?
371 Northdale Rd 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 371 Northdale Rd 1 pet-friendly?
No, 371 Northdale Rd 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrenceville.
Does 371 Northdale Rd 1 offer parking?
Yes, 371 Northdale Rd 1 offers parking.
Does 371 Northdale Rd 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 371 Northdale Rd 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 371 Northdale Rd 1 have a pool?
No, 371 Northdale Rd 1 does not have a pool.
Does 371 Northdale Rd 1 have accessible units?
No, 371 Northdale Rd 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 371 Northdale Rd 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 371 Northdale Rd 1 has units with dishwashers.
