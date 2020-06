Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This ranch home was totally renovated 3 years ago and move in ready for you today! 3 BR/1FB/1HB upstairs. Open concept living room, dining room and seperate bonus room. New hardwood flooring and fresh paint throughout home including basement area. Energy efficient appliances in kitchen. Rocking chair front porch. Basemnt has exterior private entrance, hosts 2 rooms and 1HB, great for home office. Close proximity to parks. local eateries, mall shopping and schools.