All apartments in Lawrenceville
Find more places like 134 Springbottom Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lawrenceville, GA
/
134 Springbottom Dr
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:40 AM

134 Springbottom Dr

134 Springbottom Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lawrenceville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

134 Springbottom Drive, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Amenities

fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
ASK US HOW TO MOVE IN WITH ZERO SECURITY DEPOSIT
MUST CALL TO VIEW
MUST CALL TO VIEW
MUST CALL TO VIEW
No Security Deposit required with enrollment in Rhino Surety bond program. Beautiful two story home with New Carpet And New Paint. Fresh and Clean. 45 app fee per adult. Welcome Home!!! Close to the Downtown Lawrenceville entertainment and dining district, parks and shopping. Ready for immediate move-in. New Flooring in the Living room with cozy fireplace. Clean rental history, no pets, and 3 times rent income required to move forward.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 Springbottom Dr have any available units?
134 Springbottom Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrenceville, GA.
How much is rent in Lawrenceville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrenceville Rent Report.
Is 134 Springbottom Dr currently offering any rent specials?
134 Springbottom Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 Springbottom Dr pet-friendly?
No, 134 Springbottom Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrenceville.
Does 134 Springbottom Dr offer parking?
No, 134 Springbottom Dr does not offer parking.
Does 134 Springbottom Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 134 Springbottom Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 Springbottom Dr have a pool?
No, 134 Springbottom Dr does not have a pool.
Does 134 Springbottom Dr have accessible units?
No, 134 Springbottom Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 134 Springbottom Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 134 Springbottom Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 134 Springbottom Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 134 Springbottom Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1760 Apartment Homes
1760 Lakes Pkwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Oaks at New Hope
239 New Hope Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Mulberry Place
158 Paper Mill Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
SouthLawn Lawrenceville
30 S Clayton St
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Sugarloaf Summit
1887 Duluth Hwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Century at the Ballpark
1110 Ballpark Lane
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Cortland Sugarloaf
5375 Sugarloaf Pkwy NW
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Durant at Sugarloaf
50 St Marlowe Dr
Lawrenceville, GA 30044

Similar Pages

Lawrenceville 1 BedroomsLawrenceville 2 Bedrooms
Lawrenceville Apartments with ParkingLawrenceville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lawrenceville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Georgia Gwinnett CollegeClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University