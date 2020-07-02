134 Springbottom Dr

Amenities

fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities

ASK US HOW TO MOVE IN WITH ZERO SECURITY DEPOSIT

MUST CALL TO VIEW

MUST CALL TO VIEW

MUST CALL TO VIEW

No Security Deposit required with enrollment in Rhino Surety bond program. Beautiful two story home with New Carpet And New Paint. Fresh and Clean. 45 app fee per adult. Welcome Home!!! Close to the Downtown Lawrenceville entertainment and dining district, parks and shopping. Ready for immediate move-in. New Flooring in the Living room with cozy fireplace. Clean rental history, no pets, and 3 times rent income required to move forward.