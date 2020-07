Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport pool fireplace

CHARMING BUNGALOW HOME WITH ONE CAR CARPORT. COVERED FRONT PORCH OVERLOOKS LEVEL FRONT YARD. KITCHEN WITH ALL THE APPLIANCES AND DINING AREA. FAMILY ROOM AND LAUNDRY ROOM. TWO BEDROOMS AND ONE FULL BATH. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED IN DOWNTOWN LAWRENCEVILLE --NEAR THE SQUARE. FIVE MINUTE WALK TO CITY PARK WITH LAKE, SWIM, SPORT FIELDS AND MORE. NEW CARPET AND SCHEDULED TO GET REPAINTED!!!