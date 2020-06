Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony carpet range oven refrigerator

Unit 2,4 Available 07/01/20 Handy Location Kingsland GA - Property Id: 44076



Handy location 2 Bedroom Townhome inside washer and dryer hookup outside patio and storage locker and ample closet space just 1/2 mile from exit 3 Interstate 95 less than 10 miles to the new Amazon Distribution center in N Florida and across from the Kingsland post office No Smoking and Pet free property .Posted Security Deposit or last months rent is based on good application Before making formal application we ask that you to call Daniel O'Sullivan 1-912-882-0009 so he can briefly pre qualify you to see if your a good fit for this property and to avoid you any loss of applications fee . Your Credit rating is not always what we base our decision on when approving an applicant . Your verified income or Job is your credit. If this add is still posted the apartment is still for rent .

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/44076

No Pets Allowed



