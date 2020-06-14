26 Apartments for rent in Kingsland, GA with garage

Apartment List
Kingsland apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ...

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
145 WOODHAVEN DRIVE
145 W Woodhaven Dr, Kingsland, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1288 sqft
145 WOODHAVEN DR - AVAILABLE ON 06/02/2020 - 3 BR, 2 BATH HOME ON CORNER LOT WITH FENCED YARD, CONVENIENT TO SCHOOLS, I-95, SHOPPING, AND AREA ATTRACTIONS. SPACIOUS BEDROOMS, LARGE LIVING AREA, 2 CAR GARAGE. (RLNE3272636)

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
204 Lake Forest Dr
204 Lake Forest Dr, Kingsland, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1396 sqft
Very nice and well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Open floor plan with gorgeous wood laminate floors in living room with lots of natural sunlight. Kitchen features breakfast bar and area with bay window.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
171 Huntington Dr
171 Huntington Drive, Kingsland, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1470 sqft
3 BR/2 BA Home in The Meadows Subdivision. The home features wood flooring throughout the main living areas, carpet in bedrooms, double vanity, garden tub and separate shower in the master bedroom.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
220 Merriwood Cir
220 Merriwood Circle, Kingsland, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1196 sqft
Cozy 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in the Meadows. This home has carpeting throughout, indoor laundry, spacious living room, and a 1-car garage.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
146 Lake Wellington Dr
146 Lake Wellington Drive, Kingsland, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1249 sqft
AVAILABLE 7/15/20 - THIS 3 BEDROOM/2 BATH HAS TILE FIREPLACE IN GREAT ROOM, LARGE KITCHEN W/BREAKFAST BAR, DBL VANITY IN MASTER BATH, GUEST ROOM WITH WALK-IN CLOSET & A LARGE FENCED BACKYARD.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
101 Wildwood Drive
101 Wildwood Rd, Kingsland, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1320 sqft
Split bedroom plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom, hardwood, tile, and carpet flooring; 3 unit multi-family home, 3 BEDROOM/ 2 BATHROOM , 1,320 SQFT

1 of 1

Last updated August 16 at 06:09pm
1 Unit Available
105 Honeysuckle Rd
105 Honeysuckle Road, Kingsland, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1382 sqft
AVAILABLE 7/26/19 - 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME IN LAKE VINE SOUTH. SPLIT FLOOR PLAN. FENCED YARD AND 2 CAR GARAGE. CONVENIENT TO KINGS BAY NAVAL BASE, AREA ATTRACTIONS, SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS.
Results within 1 mile of Kingsland

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
116 Boatsman Way
116 Boatman Way, St. Marys, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2836 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/3/20 - BEAUTIFUL 4 BR, 3 BA HOME, SECOND MASTER BR UPSTAIRS. SCREENED BACK PORCH, LAKE VIEW, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, FORMAL DINING, FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
134 Boatsman Way
134 Boatsman Way, St. Marys, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
2025 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/14/2020 - 4 bedroom, 2 bath. The spacious master suite includes tray ceilings, a walk-in closet, a double vanity, garden tub, and a walk-in tiled shower. Kitchen looks into the great room over an island - perfect setup for entertaining.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
201 Nutgall Dr
201 Nutgall Drive, St. Marys, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
2633 sqft
AVAILABLE 6/16/20 - 4 BEDROOM OPEN CONCEPT SPLIT PLAN WITH A CORNER LOCATION IN GATED OSPREY COVE COMMUNITY.
Results within 5 miles of Kingsland

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
138 Hamilton Drive
138 Hamilton Drive, St. Marys, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1641 sqft
138 Hamilton Drive Available 06/24/20 138 Hamilton Drive - PENDING APPLICATION - 3BR TWO-STORY HOME ON THE WATER IN SUGARMILL PLANTATION. THE KITCHEN INCLUDES BRAND NEW STAINLESS APPLIANCES AND VIEWS OF THE LAKE.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
83 Oyster Cove
83 Oyster Cv, St. Marys, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1247 sqft
Detached house with air conditioner heat pump in historic Saint Marys, Georgia.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
145 Retreat Pl
145 Retreat Place, Camden County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1320 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 2 car garage. Split floor plan. Large living room with fireplace. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and walk in closet. Spacious eat in kitchen with pantry. Large lot in country type setting.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
405 Hunt Club Rd
405 Hunt Club Road, St. Marys, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1320 sqft
AVAILABLE TO MOVE IN: 7/13/2020 LIVE IN THE OUTDOORS IN THIS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME ON A LARGE LOT IN HUNTER'S POINT. THE BACKYARD FEATURES A LARGE DECK OVERLOOKING A CREEK WITH PLENTY OF ROOM TO SIT AND RELAX.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
109 Victoria Cir
109 Victorias Circle, St. Marys, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,600
2243 sqft
5 BR/3BA Home with open living area and master bedroom on main level. The home features an eat in kitchen, a loft on the second floor and a large fenced in back yard. Call to schedule your viewing today! Pet fee $300 per pet. Max 2.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
105 Porter Way
105 Porter Way, St. Marys, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1300 sqft
This adorable 3 bedroom 2 bathroom has ceramic tile in main living areas, tile in kitchen and carpet in bedrooms.The master bedroom features a double vanity and a walk in closet with a split bedroom floor plan.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
304 Hunt Club Rd
304 Hunt Club Road, St. Marys, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1693 sqft
AVAILABLE 7/15/20 - This home features an open floor plan that's great for entertaining & relaxation. The spacious kitchen has lots of cabinets & counter space, eat in area that will fit a good sized table.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
116 Ashwood Cir
116 Ashwood Circle, St. Marys, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1369 sqft
OCCUPIED, Appt Only, Available August 1, 2020. Well maintained three bedroom, two bath home. Open and split floor plan, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and covered patio in the rear.Appointment only.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
402 Fairfield Ct
402 Fairfield Court, St. Marys, GA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1238 sqft
AVAILABLE 6/15/20 - SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM/2 BATH IN CROOKED RIVER, CONVENIENT LOCATION TO KINGS BAY NAVAL BASE, DOWNTOWN ST MARYS, SCHOOLS, SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS. BIG FENCED IN BACK YARD.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
314 Deerfield Circle
314 Deerfield Circle, Camden County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
1988 sqft
314 Deerfield Circle - PENDING APPLICATION - 4 bedrooms 2.5 bath. Large eat-in kitchen with granite counters. Separate den and a living room with fireplace. No carpet, tile, laminate and Pergo flooring.

1 of 13

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
222 Gary Cir
222 Gary Cir, St. Marys, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1539 sqft
Open concept living space with island kitchen, granite countertops throughout, stainless appliances, crown molding & wood look tile floor in the main living area! The master suite boast a tile shower, double vanity and large walk-in closet.

1 of 47

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
270 Alexanders Ct
270 Alexanders Court, Camden County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2074 sqft
WOW!!! Simply gorgeous home that comes with 180 degrees of beautiful tidal/marsh waterfront views of the Crooked River. Home has beautiful granite countertops and stunning Stainless Steel appliances including Gas Stove.
Results within 10 miles of Kingsland
1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
40 Units Available
Courtney Isles
86195 Courtney Isles Way, Yulee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,102
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,474
1393 sqft
Great location close to shops and restaurants. Units have washer/dryer, private patio/balcony, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Community offers a gym, pool, dog park and 24-hour maintenance.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
96148 Tidal Bay Court
96148 Tidal Bay Court, Yulee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1290 sqft
Smarter Renting, Better Living! - 1,290 sq. ft. 3BR/2BA Single Family Home located in the Heron Isles community off Chester Road in Yulee. Large combined Living/Dining Room with Vaulted Ceilings.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Kingsland, GA

Kingsland apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

