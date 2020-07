The Avenues of Kennesaw East & West.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker oven refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar dog park fire pit 24hr gym game room parking pool bbq/grill garage package receiving trash valet cats allowed accessible on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance conference room lobby new construction online portal tennis court yoga

You work hard to live well and you deserve a community that has it all. Welcome Home to the Avenues at Kennesaw, where convenience and luxury apartment homes are a catalyst to pursuing the lifestyle you have always wanted. Discover your space and home with us at the Avenues at Kennesaw.



Get where you want to go, faster.

You can’t beat this location. Right in the mix of everything, you will live balanced with quick and easy interstate access making your daily commute a breeze. Experience the sights, sounds, and tastes of metro Atlanta area, with a walk to Town Center Mall and Kennesaw State University or a short drive to downtown Atlanta!



Live easy, It’s on us!

You want to feel all the comforts and bliss of staying at home. Avenues at Kennesaw amenities were created with you in mind to enhance your everyday. Lounge poolside on the expansive sundeck, cook your favorite recipes in the outdoor grilling pavilion or get active in newly updated Health Hub!



The space and style you want.