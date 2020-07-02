All apartments in Kennesaw
7060 Sand Wedge Cir NW

7060 Sand Wedge Circle · No Longer Available
Location

7060 Sand Wedge Circle, Kennesaw, GA 30144
Pinetree Country Club

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
7060 Sand Wedge Cir NW
Kennesaw (Cobb) Georgia 30144

Bedrooms: 2
Baths: 2.5

Location, location, location! This townhome is a short drive to Kennesaw State University, a nice stroll to Bozeman Lake, and is near several restaurants, including Caper's, Hooters, Big Pie in the Sky Pizzeria, Taj Mahal Grill, and Big Shanty Smokehouse. New carpet! It offers a large living room with a fireplace, an open kitchen/dining room with plenty of cabinets, a guest half bathroom, and two master bedrooms with full bathrooms upstairs.

We look forward to getting you into the home of your DREAMS!

Compass Property Management Group is a company that cares about its tenants and treats them with the care they deserve!

We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.

UTILITIES:
Water: Cobb County Water
Gas: Georgia natural Gas
Electric: Cobb EMC
Trash: $24 Trash Collection

Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.

Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.

COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.

ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $69 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7060 Sand Wedge Cir NW have any available units?
7060 Sand Wedge Cir NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 7060 Sand Wedge Cir NW have?
Some of 7060 Sand Wedge Cir NW's amenities include pet friendly, fireplace, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7060 Sand Wedge Cir NW currently offering any rent specials?
7060 Sand Wedge Cir NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7060 Sand Wedge Cir NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 7060 Sand Wedge Cir NW is pet friendly.
Does 7060 Sand Wedge Cir NW offer parking?
No, 7060 Sand Wedge Cir NW does not offer parking.
Does 7060 Sand Wedge Cir NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7060 Sand Wedge Cir NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7060 Sand Wedge Cir NW have a pool?
No, 7060 Sand Wedge Cir NW does not have a pool.
Does 7060 Sand Wedge Cir NW have accessible units?
No, 7060 Sand Wedge Cir NW does not have accessible units.
Does 7060 Sand Wedge Cir NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 7060 Sand Wedge Cir NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7060 Sand Wedge Cir NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 7060 Sand Wedge Cir NW does not have units with air conditioning.

