7060 Sand Wedge Cir NW

Kennesaw (Cobb) Georgia 30144



Bedrooms: 2

Baths: 2.5



Location, location, location! This townhome is a short drive to Kennesaw State University, a nice stroll to Bozeman Lake, and is near several restaurants, including Caper's, Hooters, Big Pie in the Sky Pizzeria, Taj Mahal Grill, and Big Shanty Smokehouse. New carpet! It offers a large living room with a fireplace, an open kitchen/dining room with plenty of cabinets, a guest half bathroom, and two master bedrooms with full bathrooms upstairs.



We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.



UTILITIES:

Water: Cobb County Water

Gas: Georgia natural Gas

Electric: Cobb EMC

Trash: $24 Trash Collection



ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $69 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.