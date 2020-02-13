2733 Saint Charles Ln NW

Amenities

Perfect for starting families and young professionals! Sparkling clean and turnkey ready for move in today, this charming Kennesaw home features 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths, great for roommates and family members that value privacy. Freshly painted with gleaming hardwood floors throughout most of the home, enjoy easy-maintenance and a neutral palette that awaits your personal touch. One of the bedrooms boasts built-in shelving and entertainment center, so you can binge your favorite Netflix shows right from the comfort of your own room. Escape to the private and idyllic backyard space featuring wooden fence, beautiful mature trees, and storybook stone walkway. See it today before it's gone!