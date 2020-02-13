All apartments in Kennesaw
2733 Saint Charles Ln NW

2733 Saint Charles Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2733 Saint Charles Ln, Kennesaw, GA 30144

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Perfect for starting families and young professionals! Sparkling clean and turnkey ready for move in today, this charming Kennesaw home features 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths, great for roommates and family members that value privacy. Freshly painted with gleaming hardwood floors throughout most of the home, enjoy easy-maintenance and a neutral palette that awaits your personal touch. One of the bedrooms boasts built-in shelving and entertainment center, so you can binge your favorite Netflix shows right from the comfort of your own room. Escape to the private and idyllic backyard space featuring wooden fence, beautiful mature trees, and storybook stone walkway. See it today before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2733 Saint Charles Ln NW have any available units?
2733 Saint Charles Ln NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
Is 2733 Saint Charles Ln NW currently offering any rent specials?
2733 Saint Charles Ln NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2733 Saint Charles Ln NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2733 Saint Charles Ln NW is pet friendly.
Does 2733 Saint Charles Ln NW offer parking?
No, 2733 Saint Charles Ln NW does not offer parking.
Does 2733 Saint Charles Ln NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2733 Saint Charles Ln NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2733 Saint Charles Ln NW have a pool?
No, 2733 Saint Charles Ln NW does not have a pool.
Does 2733 Saint Charles Ln NW have accessible units?
No, 2733 Saint Charles Ln NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2733 Saint Charles Ln NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2733 Saint Charles Ln NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2733 Saint Charles Ln NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2733 Saint Charles Ln NW does not have units with air conditioning.
