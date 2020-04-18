All apartments in Kennesaw
2681 S. Main Street - 35
2681 S. Main Street - 35

2681 S Main St NW · (770) 633-1909
Location

2681 S Main St NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$925

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

This unit has two bedrooms and two baths, as well as a large bonus room upstairs. The bonus room may be used as a bedroom, but it has no closet.
Quiet and well maintained neighborhood. Most all units have been updated or are new units, all units are park owned. Many tenants have lived in the community for an long time. Old South Village is excellently located inside the city limits of Kennesaw across from the Post Office on S. Main Street. Very close to Kennesaw State University & McCullough Field and Dobbins AFB.

All units have central heat and air, washer & dryer hook ups, refrigerator and oven/stove included. Some units have dishwashers. Two off street parking spaces provided.

Minimum one month security deposit required pending credit check.

Absolutely NO smoking inside unit.

Lawn Maintenance & trash included in rent. NO PETS. 12 month lease required. Rental application required.

Tenant pays electric (Georgia Power), Gas in some units (provider is Tenant's choice). Water/sewer is billed to the Tenant by the community on the 1st of each month and is due on the 1st of the month at a flat rate of $35/mo. and $5/additional occupant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2681 S. Main Street - 35 have any available units?
2681 S. Main Street - 35 has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2681 S. Main Street - 35 have?
Some of 2681 S. Main Street - 35's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2681 S. Main Street - 35 currently offering any rent specials?
2681 S. Main Street - 35 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2681 S. Main Street - 35 pet-friendly?
No, 2681 S. Main Street - 35 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennesaw.
Does 2681 S. Main Street - 35 offer parking?
Yes, 2681 S. Main Street - 35 does offer parking.
Does 2681 S. Main Street - 35 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2681 S. Main Street - 35 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2681 S. Main Street - 35 have a pool?
No, 2681 S. Main Street - 35 does not have a pool.
Does 2681 S. Main Street - 35 have accessible units?
No, 2681 S. Main Street - 35 does not have accessible units.
Does 2681 S. Main Street - 35 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2681 S. Main Street - 35 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2681 S. Main Street - 35 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2681 S. Main Street - 35 has units with air conditioning.
