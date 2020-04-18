2681 S. Main Street - 35

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

This unit has two bedrooms and two baths, as well as a large bonus room upstairs. The bonus room may be used as a bedroom, but it has no closet.

Quiet and well maintained neighborhood. Most all units have been updated or are new units, all units are park owned. Many tenants have lived in the community for an long time. Old South Village is excellently located inside the city limits of Kennesaw across from the Post Office on S. Main Street. Very close to Kennesaw State University & McCullough Field and Dobbins AFB.



All units have central heat and air, washer & dryer hook ups, refrigerator and oven/stove included. Some units have dishwashers. Two off street parking spaces provided.



Minimum one month security deposit required pending credit check.



Absolutely NO smoking inside unit.



Lawn Maintenance & trash included in rent. NO PETS. 12 month lease required. Rental application required.



Tenant pays electric (Georgia Power), Gas in some units (provider is Tenant's choice). Water/sewer is billed to the Tenant by the community on the 1st of each month and is due on the 1st of the month at a flat rate of $35/mo. and $5/additional occupant.