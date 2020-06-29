All apartments in Kennesaw
1936 Lake Heights Circle NW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1936 Lake Heights Circle NW

1936 Lake Heights Cir · No Longer Available
Location

1936 Lake Heights Cir, Kennesaw, GA 30152

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/58b36ca0dc ----
Beautiful, one-of-a-kind townhome, unique in its development. Open floor plan with all wood floors on 1st floor. Master Bedroom with vaulted ceilings and large closet. Eat-in kitchen and formal dining area. Bonus room upstairs and attached 2-car garage.

A $60 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references; and (5) perform criminal background checks.

-*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident\'s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered BI-Monthly to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Range
Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1936 Lake Heights Circle NW have any available units?
1936 Lake Heights Circle NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 1936 Lake Heights Circle NW have?
Some of 1936 Lake Heights Circle NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1936 Lake Heights Circle NW currently offering any rent specials?
1936 Lake Heights Circle NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1936 Lake Heights Circle NW pet-friendly?
No, 1936 Lake Heights Circle NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennesaw.
Does 1936 Lake Heights Circle NW offer parking?
Yes, 1936 Lake Heights Circle NW offers parking.
Does 1936 Lake Heights Circle NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1936 Lake Heights Circle NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1936 Lake Heights Circle NW have a pool?
No, 1936 Lake Heights Circle NW does not have a pool.
Does 1936 Lake Heights Circle NW have accessible units?
No, 1936 Lake Heights Circle NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1936 Lake Heights Circle NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1936 Lake Heights Circle NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1936 Lake Heights Circle NW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1936 Lake Heights Circle NW has units with air conditioning.
