Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:29 PM

1651 Kennesaw Due West Rd NW

1651 Kennesaw Due West Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1651 Kennesaw Due West Road Northwest, Kennesaw, GA 30152

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Kennesaw Mountain Convenience - Cobb county at it's best. Huge Kennesaw ranch on a full, partially finished basement. Gorgeous sun room allows you to enjoy the beautiful private backyard. A total of 5 bedrooms and 3 full baths - 3 large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the main level. Partially finished basement has tons of flex space and 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. Trade your commute and live close to Kennesaw Mountain park, shopping, restaurants and great schools. Don't miss this house - call today for a showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5328720)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1651 Kennesaw Due West Rd NW have any available units?
1651 Kennesaw Due West Rd NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
Is 1651 Kennesaw Due West Rd NW currently offering any rent specials?
1651 Kennesaw Due West Rd NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1651 Kennesaw Due West Rd NW pet-friendly?
No, 1651 Kennesaw Due West Rd NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennesaw.
Does 1651 Kennesaw Due West Rd NW offer parking?
No, 1651 Kennesaw Due West Rd NW does not offer parking.
Does 1651 Kennesaw Due West Rd NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1651 Kennesaw Due West Rd NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1651 Kennesaw Due West Rd NW have a pool?
No, 1651 Kennesaw Due West Rd NW does not have a pool.
Does 1651 Kennesaw Due West Rd NW have accessible units?
No, 1651 Kennesaw Due West Rd NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1651 Kennesaw Due West Rd NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1651 Kennesaw Due West Rd NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1651 Kennesaw Due West Rd NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1651 Kennesaw Due West Rd NW does not have units with air conditioning.
