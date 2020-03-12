All apartments in Johns Creek
715 Ullswater Cove
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

715 Ullswater Cove

715 Ullswater Cove · No Longer Available
Location

715 Ullswater Cove, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL HOME IN A GREAT LOCATION - JOHNS CREEK SCHOOLS DISTRICT - PERFECT CONDITION- 4 BEDS AND 2 FULL BATH UPSTAIRS - FENCED BACKYARD- GRANITE COUNTER TOP -STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES- MICROWAVE - DISHWASHER - STOVE -REFRIGERATOR- CLOSE TO RESTAURANTS - CLOSE TO GA 400;

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 Ullswater Cove have any available units?
715 Ullswater Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 715 Ullswater Cove have?
Some of 715 Ullswater Cove's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 Ullswater Cove currently offering any rent specials?
715 Ullswater Cove isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 Ullswater Cove pet-friendly?
No, 715 Ullswater Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 715 Ullswater Cove offer parking?
Yes, 715 Ullswater Cove does offer parking.
Does 715 Ullswater Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 715 Ullswater Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 Ullswater Cove have a pool?
No, 715 Ullswater Cove does not have a pool.
Does 715 Ullswater Cove have accessible units?
No, 715 Ullswater Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 715 Ullswater Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 715 Ullswater Cove has units with dishwashers.
Does 715 Ullswater Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, 715 Ullswater Cove does not have units with air conditioning.
