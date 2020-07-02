815 Cooper Farm Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse

Awesome Opportunity To Rent in Sought After Community of Abbotts Run!!~Family Room w/Fireplace and Bookshelves, Separate Formal Living Room and Banquet Size Formal Dining Room! Large, Gourmet Kitchen w/Stainless Steel Appliances (Double Oven w/built in microwave), Granite Counters, Large Breakfast Area w/Access to Screened in Porch/Huge Entertainers Deck!! Spacious Guest Room Suite on Main! Huge Master Bedroom w/Fireplace, Sitting Area and Private Screened In Porch off Master!!! Finished Basement w/Full Bath and Extra Rooms for Office, Work out or Entertainment Rooms!