Last updated February 11 2020 at 1:55 AM

815 Cooper Farm Way

815 Cooper Farm Way · No Longer Available
Location

815 Cooper Farm Way, Johns Creek, GA 30097

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Awesome Opportunity To Rent in Sought After Community of Abbotts Run!!~Family Room w/Fireplace and Bookshelves, Separate Formal Living Room and Banquet Size Formal Dining Room! Large, Gourmet Kitchen w/Stainless Steel Appliances (Double Oven w/built in microwave), Granite Counters, Large Breakfast Area w/Access to Screened in Porch/Huge Entertainers Deck!! Spacious Guest Room Suite on Main! Huge Master Bedroom w/Fireplace, Sitting Area and Private Screened In Porch off Master!!! Finished Basement w/Full Bath and Extra Rooms for Office, Work out or Entertainment Rooms!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 Cooper Farm Way have any available units?
815 Cooper Farm Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 815 Cooper Farm Way have?
Some of 815 Cooper Farm Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 Cooper Farm Way currently offering any rent specials?
815 Cooper Farm Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 Cooper Farm Way pet-friendly?
No, 815 Cooper Farm Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 815 Cooper Farm Way offer parking?
No, 815 Cooper Farm Way does not offer parking.
Does 815 Cooper Farm Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 815 Cooper Farm Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 Cooper Farm Way have a pool?
No, 815 Cooper Farm Way does not have a pool.
Does 815 Cooper Farm Way have accessible units?
No, 815 Cooper Farm Way does not have accessible units.
Does 815 Cooper Farm Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 815 Cooper Farm Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 815 Cooper Farm Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 815 Cooper Farm Way does not have units with air conditioning.

