8043 Kelsey pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

GREAT SCHOOLS AND NEIGHBORS, Brand new and never lived in. Upgrades galore. 4 sides brick,3 car garages heated floors, Toto toilets special updated hard wood floor entire home, separated formal living & dinning, family room open to incredible chef kitchen , huge island, vaulted keeping room with second fire place, perfect size of all secondary bedrooms & baths, Gorgeous spacious master suite, spa bath with separate vanities, soaking tub, shower, marble tile & huge master closet. Heated flooring in master bath ! Appliances are top of the line. Chefs kitchen with SS appliances, tile back splash, and kitchen island, opens to the family room and keeping room - an entertainers dream. Luxury Master Suite with custom walk-in closet . Secondary Bedroom has ensuite Bath, the 3&4 Bedrooms share Jack & Jill Bathrooms. All with amazing tile works and beautiful finish.