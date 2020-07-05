All apartments in Johns Creek
Find more places like 8043 Kelsey pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Johns Creek, GA
/
8043 Kelsey pl
Last updated March 31 2020 at 1:28 AM

8043 Kelsey pl

8043 Kelsey Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Johns Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8043 Kelsey Place, Johns Creek, GA 30097

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
GREAT SCHOOLS AND NEIGHBORS, Brand new and never lived in. Upgrades galore. 4 sides brick,3 car garages heated floors, Toto toilets special updated hard wood floor entire home, separated formal living & dinning, family room open to incredible chef kitchen , huge island, vaulted keeping room with second fire place, perfect size of all secondary bedrooms & baths, Gorgeous spacious master suite, spa bath with separate vanities, soaking tub, shower, marble tile & huge master closet. Heated flooring in master bath ! Appliances are top of the line. Chefs kitchen with SS appliances, tile back splash, and kitchen island, opens to the family room and keeping room - an entertainers dream. Luxury Master Suite with custom walk-in closet . Secondary Bedroom has ensuite Bath, the 3&4 Bedrooms share Jack & Jill Bathrooms. All with amazing tile works and beautiful finish.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8043 Kelsey pl have any available units?
8043 Kelsey pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 8043 Kelsey pl have?
Some of 8043 Kelsey pl's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8043 Kelsey pl currently offering any rent specials?
8043 Kelsey pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8043 Kelsey pl pet-friendly?
No, 8043 Kelsey pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 8043 Kelsey pl offer parking?
Yes, 8043 Kelsey pl offers parking.
Does 8043 Kelsey pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8043 Kelsey pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8043 Kelsey pl have a pool?
No, 8043 Kelsey pl does not have a pool.
Does 8043 Kelsey pl have accessible units?
No, 8043 Kelsey pl does not have accessible units.
Does 8043 Kelsey pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8043 Kelsey pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 8043 Kelsey pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 8043 Kelsey pl does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St. Andrews
10055 Jones Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Duck Pond At Johns Creek
10840 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Retreat at John's Creek
6005 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Regency at Johns Creek Walk
11134 Medlock Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Reserve at John's Creek Walk
6215 Johns Creek Commons
Johns Creek, GA 30097
ARIUM Johns Creek
9700 Medlock Crossing Pkwy
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Estates at Johns Creek
2100 Addison Lane
Johns Creek, GA 30005
NorthHaven at Johns Creek
11201 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022

Similar Pages

Johns Creek 1 BedroomsJohns Creek 2 Bedrooms
Johns Creek 3 BedroomsJohns Creek Apartments with Parking
Johns Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GA
Woodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College