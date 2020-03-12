All apartments in Johns Creek
780 Potters Bar Lane

780 Potters Bar Lane · (770) 330-4235
Location

780 Potters Bar Lane, Johns Creek, GA 30024

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2800 sqft

Amenities

Sought after top 10 schools for over 10 years. Shakerage, Rivertrail, and Northview HS! Bright and Sunny, great layout w/ 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths & a study w/french door, living & formal dining room, bright 2 story family room w/wall of windows & wrought iron pickets, large eat-in kitchen w/granite counter tops! all upgraded and new appliances, built-in microwave, stove, dishwasher, walk-in pantry, hardwood and carpet on main level. Master w/trey ceiling & Master bath & walk-in closet. Sit and enjoy your drink in the private fenced wooded backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 780 Potters Bar Lane have any available units?
780 Potters Bar Lane has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 780 Potters Bar Lane have?
Some of 780 Potters Bar Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 780 Potters Bar Lane currently offering any rent specials?
780 Potters Bar Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 780 Potters Bar Lane pet-friendly?
No, 780 Potters Bar Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 780 Potters Bar Lane offer parking?
Yes, 780 Potters Bar Lane does offer parking.
Does 780 Potters Bar Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 780 Potters Bar Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 780 Potters Bar Lane have a pool?
No, 780 Potters Bar Lane does not have a pool.
Does 780 Potters Bar Lane have accessible units?
No, 780 Potters Bar Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 780 Potters Bar Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 780 Potters Bar Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 780 Potters Bar Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 780 Potters Bar Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
