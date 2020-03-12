780 Potters Bar Lane

Amenities
Sought after top 10 schools for over 10 years. Shakerage, Rivertrail, and Northview HS! Bright and Sunny, great layout w/ 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths & a study w/french door, living & formal dining room, bright 2 story family room w/wall of windows & wrought iron pickets, large eat-in kitchen w/granite counter tops! all upgraded and new appliances, built-in microwave, stove, dishwasher, walk-in pantry, hardwood and carpet on main level. Master w/trey ceiling & Master bath & walk-in closet. Sit and enjoy your drink in the private fenced wooded backyard.