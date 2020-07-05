All apartments in Johns Creek
705 Redrift Court

705 Redrift Court · No Longer Available
Location

705 Redrift Court, Johns Creek, GA 30005
Wellington

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
tennis court
Move-in ready upgraded home in desirable Wellington Community! 4 bed, 2.5 bath w/unfinished basement, Kitchen w/granite counters, tiled backsplash, SS appliances w/upgraded frig with family hub, hardwoods on 1st & 2nd floors, 2 story FR, w/rear stairs, Spacious master BR w/ gorgeous renovated master bath, w/new vanities & quartz counter-tops, tiled floors & frameless tiled shower, 2nd bath has tiled floors & shower. Large corner/cul-de-sac lot, Very nice neighborhood pool, 8 tennis courts, club house & playground, Great school district!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 Redrift Court have any available units?
705 Redrift Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 705 Redrift Court have?
Some of 705 Redrift Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 705 Redrift Court currently offering any rent specials?
705 Redrift Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 Redrift Court pet-friendly?
No, 705 Redrift Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 705 Redrift Court offer parking?
No, 705 Redrift Court does not offer parking.
Does 705 Redrift Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 705 Redrift Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 Redrift Court have a pool?
Yes, 705 Redrift Court has a pool.
Does 705 Redrift Court have accessible units?
No, 705 Redrift Court does not have accessible units.
Does 705 Redrift Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 705 Redrift Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 705 Redrift Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 705 Redrift Court does not have units with air conditioning.

