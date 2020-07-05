705 Redrift Court

Amenities
Move-in ready upgraded home in desirable Wellington Community! 4 bed, 2.5 bath w/unfinished basement, Kitchen w/granite counters, tiled backsplash, SS appliances w/upgraded frig with family hub, hardwoods on 1st & 2nd floors, 2 story FR, w/rear stairs, Spacious master BR w/ gorgeous renovated master bath, w/new vanities & quartz counter-tops, tiled floors & frameless tiled shower, 2nd bath has tiled floors & shower. Large corner/cul-de-sac lot, Very nice neighborhood pool, 8 tennis courts, club house & playground, Great school district!