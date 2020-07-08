560 Barsham Way

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

(IF YOU SEE THIS HOME LISTED AT A LOWER PRICE, IT IS A SCAM)

Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

No appointment needed, self-show anytime!



Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.1 bath, 2,462 sqft home in Johns Creek! Beautiful kitchen with new counter tops and an island. Living room with fireplace. Master bath includes attached bathroom with double vanity, separate tub and shower, and walk in closet! fenced backyard with patio area, perfect for entertaining guests! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your self-showing today!



Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.