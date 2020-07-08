All apartments in Johns Creek
Last updated May 13 2020 at 4:45 PM

560 Barsham Way

560 Barsham Way · No Longer Available
Location

560 Barsham Way, Johns Creek, GA 30097

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
(IF YOU SEE THIS HOME LISTED AT A LOWER PRICE, IT IS A SCAM)
Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.
No appointment needed, self-show anytime!

Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.1 bath, 2,462 sqft home in Johns Creek! Beautiful kitchen with new counter tops and an island. Living room with fireplace. Master bath includes attached bathroom with double vanity, separate tub and shower, and walk in closet! fenced backyard with patio area, perfect for entertaining guests! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your self-showing today!

Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 560 Barsham Way have any available units?
560 Barsham Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 560 Barsham Way have?
Some of 560 Barsham Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 560 Barsham Way currently offering any rent specials?
560 Barsham Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 560 Barsham Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 560 Barsham Way is pet friendly.
Does 560 Barsham Way offer parking?
No, 560 Barsham Way does not offer parking.
Does 560 Barsham Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 560 Barsham Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 560 Barsham Way have a pool?
No, 560 Barsham Way does not have a pool.
Does 560 Barsham Way have accessible units?
No, 560 Barsham Way does not have accessible units.
Does 560 Barsham Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 560 Barsham Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 560 Barsham Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 560 Barsham Way does not have units with air conditioning.

