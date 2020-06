Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Long time tenants finally decided to move, so this brick townhome in gated Alpharetta swim community is finally available again. Hardwoods on the entire main floor. Kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances. Nice sized master and secondary bedrooms. Laundry is upstairs. Walk out brick patio backs to trees, so it is nice and private. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included in the rental rate. Great location minutes from Alpharetta and Johns Creek shopping and dining.