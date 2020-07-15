All apartments in Johns Creek
Last updated November 19 2019 at 6:05 AM

5207 Merrimont Drive

5207 Merrimont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5207 Merrimont Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
media room
This Fabulous Family friendly townhome is situated in popular Gated/Swim community w/amazing moldings, details & finishes. It’s nicely upgraded, well-maintained, bright, light, open w/vaulted ceiling. It features 4 BRs 3 1/2 BAs, 4-brick Exterior & Hardwood Floor throughout Main Level. It has finished terrace level with full kitchen, full BA, BR and media room. Gourmet Kitchen offers Granite Countertop & stained maple cabinets. Spacious Master Suite included nicely tiled shower & Jacuzzi. Best Johns Creek school district, close to shopping malls, restaurants and parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5207 Merrimont Drive have any available units?
5207 Merrimont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 5207 Merrimont Drive have?
Some of 5207 Merrimont Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5207 Merrimont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5207 Merrimont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5207 Merrimont Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5207 Merrimont Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 5207 Merrimont Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5207 Merrimont Drive offers parking.
Does 5207 Merrimont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5207 Merrimont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5207 Merrimont Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5207 Merrimont Drive has a pool.
Does 5207 Merrimont Drive have accessible units?
No, 5207 Merrimont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5207 Merrimont Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5207 Merrimont Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5207 Merrimont Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5207 Merrimont Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
