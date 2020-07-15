5207 Merrimont Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool media room

This Fabulous Family friendly townhome is situated in popular Gated/Swim community w/amazing moldings, details & finishes. It’s nicely upgraded, well-maintained, bright, light, open w/vaulted ceiling. It features 4 BRs 3 1/2 BAs, 4-brick Exterior & Hardwood Floor throughout Main Level. It has finished terrace level with full kitchen, full BA, BR and media room. Gourmet Kitchen offers Granite Countertop & stained maple cabinets. Spacious Master Suite included nicely tiled shower & Jacuzzi. Best Johns Creek school district, close to shopping malls, restaurants and parks.