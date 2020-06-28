All apartments in Johns Creek
Find more places like 5198 Wellsley Bend.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Johns Creek, GA
/
5198 Wellsley Bend
Last updated December 13 2019 at 7:58 AM

5198 Wellsley Bend

5198 Wellsley Bnd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Johns Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5198 Wellsley Bnd, Johns Creek, GA 30005

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great Location...Top rated Chattahoochee high school. This beautiful town home is move in ready! Beautiful hardwood floors, recessed lighting, chefs kitchen with view to living room, and a private rear deck make this the perfect place to call home! The top level features two bedrooms including the over sized master suite and a second en suite bedroom. The basement level features another ensuite bedroom with private rear entry. House will be available for showings and move in starting September 1st, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5198 Wellsley Bend have any available units?
5198 Wellsley Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 5198 Wellsley Bend have?
Some of 5198 Wellsley Bend's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5198 Wellsley Bend currently offering any rent specials?
5198 Wellsley Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5198 Wellsley Bend pet-friendly?
No, 5198 Wellsley Bend is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 5198 Wellsley Bend offer parking?
Yes, 5198 Wellsley Bend offers parking.
Does 5198 Wellsley Bend have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5198 Wellsley Bend offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5198 Wellsley Bend have a pool?
No, 5198 Wellsley Bend does not have a pool.
Does 5198 Wellsley Bend have accessible units?
No, 5198 Wellsley Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 5198 Wellsley Bend have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5198 Wellsley Bend has units with dishwashers.
Does 5198 Wellsley Bend have units with air conditioning?
No, 5198 Wellsley Bend does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St. Andrews
10055 Jones Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Duck Pond At Johns Creek
10840 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Retreat at John's Creek
6005 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Regency at Johns Creek Walk
11134 Medlock Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Reserve at John's Creek Walk
6215 Johns Creek Commons
Johns Creek, GA 30097
ARIUM Johns Creek
9700 Medlock Crossing Pkwy
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Estates at Johns Creek
2100 Addison Lane
Johns Creek, GA 30005
NorthHaven at Johns Creek
11201 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022

Similar Pages

Johns Creek 1 BedroomsJohns Creek 2 Bedrooms
Johns Creek 3 BedroomsJohns Creek Apartments with Parking
Johns Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GA
Woodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College