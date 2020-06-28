5198 Wellsley Bend

Amenities
Great Location...Top rated Chattahoochee high school. This beautiful town home is move in ready! Beautiful hardwood floors, recessed lighting, chefs kitchen with view to living room, and a private rear deck make this the perfect place to call home! The top level features two bedrooms including the over sized master suite and a second en suite bedroom. The basement level features another ensuite bedroom with private rear entry. House will be available for showings and move in starting September 1st, 2019.