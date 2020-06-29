515 Abbotts Hill Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground

Beautifully renovated 4 beds/3.5 baths home conveniently located next to shops and restaurants whilst also being in a top-ranking school district. Renovated w Hardwood floors, carpets, ceilings and lighting fixtures. Open Concept Kitchen w/WH Cabinets, Granite Counters, Subway tile Backsplash, SS Appliances, Farmer Sink.Stunning Bathrooms w Quartz/Double Vanities and Frameless shower door. Terrace Level has Full Bedroom, Bathroom, and Rec room with New Windows. Large, Fenced Backyard w Double decks and Playground.House is occupied and will be available on 07-01-2019.