All apartments in Johns Creek
Find more places like 515 Abbotts Hill Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Johns Creek, GA
/
515 Abbotts Hill Lane
Last updated July 3 2019 at 1:50 AM

515 Abbotts Hill Lane

515 Abbotts Hill Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Johns Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

515 Abbotts Hill Lane, Johns Creek, GA 30097

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
Beautifully renovated 4 beds/3.5 baths home conveniently located next to shops and restaurants whilst also being in a top-ranking school district. Renovated w Hardwood floors, carpets, ceilings and lighting fixtures. Open Concept Kitchen w/WH Cabinets, Granite Counters, Subway tile Backsplash, SS Appliances, Farmer Sink.Stunning Bathrooms w Quartz/Double Vanities and Frameless shower door. Terrace Level has Full Bedroom, Bathroom, and Rec room with New Windows. Large, Fenced Backyard w Double decks and Playground.House is occupied and will be available on 07-01-2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 Abbotts Hill Lane have any available units?
515 Abbotts Hill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 515 Abbotts Hill Lane have?
Some of 515 Abbotts Hill Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 Abbotts Hill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
515 Abbotts Hill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 Abbotts Hill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 515 Abbotts Hill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 515 Abbotts Hill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 515 Abbotts Hill Lane offers parking.
Does 515 Abbotts Hill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 515 Abbotts Hill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 Abbotts Hill Lane have a pool?
No, 515 Abbotts Hill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 515 Abbotts Hill Lane have accessible units?
No, 515 Abbotts Hill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 515 Abbotts Hill Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 515 Abbotts Hill Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 515 Abbotts Hill Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 515 Abbotts Hill Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St. Andrews
10055 Jones Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Duck Pond At Johns Creek
10840 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Retreat at John's Creek
6005 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Regency at Johns Creek Walk
11134 Medlock Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Reserve at John's Creek Walk
6215 Johns Creek Commons
Johns Creek, GA 30097
ARIUM Johns Creek
9700 Medlock Crossing Pkwy
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Estates at Johns Creek
2100 Addison Lane
Johns Creek, GA 30005
NorthHaven at Johns Creek
11201 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022

Similar Pages

Johns Creek 1 BedroomsJohns Creek 2 Bedrooms
Johns Creek 3 BedroomsJohns Creek Apartments with Parking
Johns Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GA
Woodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College