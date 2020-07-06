All apartments in Johns Creek
505 Lahontan Pass
Last updated July 18 2019 at 3:06 PM

505 Lahontan Pass

505 Lahontan Pass · No Longer Available
Location

505 Lahontan Pass, Johns Creek, GA 30024

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
guest suite
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest suite
pet friendly
tennis court
For more information, contact Lauren Holmes at (770) 365-5800. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6562232 to view more pictures of this property. Large family home in great school district. Master suite up, guest suite on first floor. Formal LR and DR, large FR with fireplace, open to kitchen. Flooring is mostly wood and tile (baths). Great amenities (pool, tennis, basketball, picnic Gazebo, walk to river). Bonus room/office behind master closet. Exterior storage room/workshop. Pets negotiable and at owner's discretion. Tenant occupied. Available August 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 Lahontan Pass have any available units?
505 Lahontan Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 505 Lahontan Pass have?
Some of 505 Lahontan Pass's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 Lahontan Pass currently offering any rent specials?
505 Lahontan Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 Lahontan Pass pet-friendly?
Yes, 505 Lahontan Pass is pet friendly.
Does 505 Lahontan Pass offer parking?
Yes, 505 Lahontan Pass offers parking.
Does 505 Lahontan Pass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 Lahontan Pass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 Lahontan Pass have a pool?
Yes, 505 Lahontan Pass has a pool.
Does 505 Lahontan Pass have accessible units?
No, 505 Lahontan Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 505 Lahontan Pass have units with dishwashers?
No, 505 Lahontan Pass does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 505 Lahontan Pass have units with air conditioning?
No, 505 Lahontan Pass does not have units with air conditioning.

