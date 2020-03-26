All apartments in Johns Creek
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4951 Anclote Drive

4951 Anclote Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4951 Anclote Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/13a7bb00c4 ----
Beautiful Rental in Johns Creek! Lovely kitchen with granite counters, SS appliances, island and lots of white finished cabinets with eat in kitchen and separate dining room. Huge master suite, bath w/double vanities and walk in closet. Large family room with built in shelves and fireplace. Nice fenced in private back yard with patio perfect for entertaining or just relaxing.

A $60 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review the applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references: and (5) perform criminal background checks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4951 Anclote Drive have any available units?
4951 Anclote Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 4951 Anclote Drive have?
Some of 4951 Anclote Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4951 Anclote Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4951 Anclote Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4951 Anclote Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4951 Anclote Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 4951 Anclote Drive offer parking?
No, 4951 Anclote Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4951 Anclote Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4951 Anclote Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4951 Anclote Drive have a pool?
No, 4951 Anclote Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4951 Anclote Drive have accessible units?
No, 4951 Anclote Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4951 Anclote Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4951 Anclote Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4951 Anclote Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4951 Anclote Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
