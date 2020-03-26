4951 Anclote Drive

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/13a7bb00c4 ----

Beautiful Rental in Johns Creek! Lovely kitchen with granite counters, SS appliances, island and lots of white finished cabinets with eat in kitchen and separate dining room. Huge master suite, bath w/double vanities and walk in closet. Large family room with built in shelves and fireplace. Nice fenced in private back yard with patio perfect for entertaining or just relaxing.



A $60 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review the applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references: and (5) perform criminal background checks.