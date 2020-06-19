All apartments in Johns Creek
Find more places like 360 Stedford Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Johns Creek, GA
/
360 Stedford Ln
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

360 Stedford Ln

360 Stedford Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Johns Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

360 Stedford Lane, Johns Creek, GA 30097

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
Duluth Home For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Updated Home in Reserve At Foxdale in Duluth! Hardwoods on Main, Carpet & tile upstairs. Neutral interior paint. Dramatic 2-story Foyer, Tons of Natural Light throughout home! Kitchen features Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite counter-tops, Marble back-splash, Garbage disposal and Refrigerator Included. Fireplace in Living Room that Overlooks the Back-Patio. Master is equipped with Large walk-in closet, High Ceilings, Spacious Bathroom w/ Double-Vanity, Separate Shower and Garden Tub. Quick access to 141, Shopping & Dining spots! Swim/Tennis Community!

Great Schools:
Elem: Wilson Creek
Middle: River Trail
High: Northview
Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.

This Home For Rent is Small Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions apply, More info,http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

Will I qualify to rent for aDuluthhomeFor Rent?http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504

To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Laura404-900-4088

We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here-www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form

Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our websitehttp://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-managementto learn moreonlow Property Management Fees and for informationonProperty Management in Atlanta GA!

Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to relyontheir own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.

(RLNE3569928)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 360 Stedford Ln have any available units?
360 Stedford Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 360 Stedford Ln have?
Some of 360 Stedford Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 360 Stedford Ln currently offering any rent specials?
360 Stedford Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 360 Stedford Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 360 Stedford Ln is pet friendly.
Does 360 Stedford Ln offer parking?
No, 360 Stedford Ln does not offer parking.
Does 360 Stedford Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 360 Stedford Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 360 Stedford Ln have a pool?
Yes, 360 Stedford Ln has a pool.
Does 360 Stedford Ln have accessible units?
No, 360 Stedford Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 360 Stedford Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 360 Stedford Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 360 Stedford Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 360 Stedford Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St. Andrews
10055 Jones Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Duck Pond At Johns Creek
10840 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Retreat at John's Creek
6005 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Regency at Johns Creek Walk
11134 Medlock Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Reserve at John's Creek Walk
6215 Johns Creek Commons
Johns Creek, GA 30097
ARIUM Johns Creek
9700 Medlock Crossing Pkwy
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Estates at Johns Creek
2100 Addison Lane
Johns Creek, GA 30005
NorthHaven at Johns Creek
11201 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022

Similar Pages

Johns Creek 1 BedroomsJohns Creek 2 Bedrooms
Johns Creek 3 BedroomsJohns Creek Apartments with Parking
Johns Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GA
Woodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College