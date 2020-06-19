360 Stedford Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool tennis court

Duluth Home For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Updated Home in Reserve At Foxdale in Duluth! Hardwoods on Main, Carpet & tile upstairs. Neutral interior paint. Dramatic 2-story Foyer, Tons of Natural Light throughout home! Kitchen features Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite counter-tops, Marble back-splash, Garbage disposal and Refrigerator Included. Fireplace in Living Room that Overlooks the Back-Patio. Master is equipped with Large walk-in closet, High Ceilings, Spacious Bathroom w/ Double-Vanity, Separate Shower and Garden Tub. Quick access to 141, Shopping & Dining spots! Swim/Tennis Community!



Great Schools:

Elem: Wilson Creek

Middle: River Trail

High: Northview

Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.



This Home For Rent is Small Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions apply, More info,http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq



Will I qualify to rent for aDuluthhomeFor Rent?http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504



