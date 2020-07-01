All apartments in Johns Creek
Find more places like 335 Broken Lance Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Johns Creek, GA
/
335 Broken Lance Pl
Last updated November 12 2019 at 12:00 PM

335 Broken Lance Pl

335 Broken Lance Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Johns Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

335 Broken Lance Place, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Alpharetta Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available in October! Amazing Alpharetta Location for this Spacious Ranch Home! Close to 400, Shopping and Award Winning Schools, including Johns Creek HS! Home has Hardwood & Tile Flooring, Granite Counters and Remodeled Bathrooms! Large Level Corner Lot with plenty of Front and Side Yard Space as well as Fenced in Backyard w/Deck. The exterior is low maintenance hardi-plank! Master is oversized w/large Walk-In Closet and Secondary Bedrooms are generously sized. Great entertaining house with Wet Bar, Huge Great Room and attached Dining Room w/French Doors Leading out onto the Deck.

Schools:
Elem: Dolvin
Middle: Autrey Mill
High: Johns Creek
Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.

This Home For Rent is Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions and more info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

Will I qualify to rent for an Alpharetta Home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504

To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany 770-355-1982
and register here "drop us a line" - http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/contact

We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form

Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA!

Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.

(RLNE4328788)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 335 Broken Lance Pl have any available units?
335 Broken Lance Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 335 Broken Lance Pl have?
Some of 335 Broken Lance Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 335 Broken Lance Pl currently offering any rent specials?
335 Broken Lance Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 335 Broken Lance Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 335 Broken Lance Pl is pet friendly.
Does 335 Broken Lance Pl offer parking?
No, 335 Broken Lance Pl does not offer parking.
Does 335 Broken Lance Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 335 Broken Lance Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 335 Broken Lance Pl have a pool?
No, 335 Broken Lance Pl does not have a pool.
Does 335 Broken Lance Pl have accessible units?
No, 335 Broken Lance Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 335 Broken Lance Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 335 Broken Lance Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 335 Broken Lance Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 335 Broken Lance Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St. Andrews
10055 Jones Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Duck Pond At Johns Creek
10840 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Retreat at John's Creek
6005 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Regency at Johns Creek Walk
11134 Medlock Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Reserve at John's Creek Walk
6215 Johns Creek Commons
Johns Creek, GA 30097
ARIUM Johns Creek
9700 Medlock Crossing Pkwy
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Estates at Johns Creek
2100 Addison Lane
Johns Creek, GA 30005
NorthHaven at Johns Creek
11201 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022

Similar Pages

Johns Creek 1 BedroomsJohns Creek 2 Bedrooms
Johns Creek 3 BedroomsJohns Creek Apartments with Parking
Johns Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GA
Woodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College