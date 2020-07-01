335 Broken Lance Pl

Amenities
Alpharetta Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available in October! Amazing Alpharetta Location for this Spacious Ranch Home! Close to 400, Shopping and Award Winning Schools, including Johns Creek HS! Home has Hardwood & Tile Flooring, Granite Counters and Remodeled Bathrooms! Large Level Corner Lot with plenty of Front and Side Yard Space as well as Fenced in Backyard w/Deck. The exterior is low maintenance hardi-plank! Master is oversized w/large Walk-In Closet and Secondary Bedrooms are generously sized. Great entertaining house with Wet Bar, Huge Great Room and attached Dining Room w/French Doors Leading out onto the Deck.
Schools:
Elem: Dolvin
Middle: Autrey Mill
High: Johns Creek
Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.
