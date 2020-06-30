315 Natoma Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

On the Cul-De-Sac, Open Floor plan, All New Remodeled & Upgraded. New Hardwood Floors, New Carpet, Wall to Wall paint. Two stairs. One privacy stairs from the kitchen and other the grand entrance for the friends and guests. Leveled yard and driveway. Upscale Kitchen. Granite countertop. Two storied living room & slate tile fireplace. High ceiling in all rooms. All rooms face the beautiful professional designed landscape. Large office adjoining the grand living space, See it to believe it! Excellent school district & swim / tennnis community. Includes Washer & Dryer.