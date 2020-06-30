All apartments in Johns Creek
315 Natoma Terrace

315 Natoma Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

315 Natoma Terrace, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
On the Cul-De-Sac, Open Floor plan, All New Remodeled & Upgraded. New Hardwood Floors, New Carpet, Wall to Wall paint. Two stairs. One privacy stairs from the kitchen and other the grand entrance for the friends and guests. Leveled yard and driveway. Upscale Kitchen. Granite countertop. Two storied living room & slate tile fireplace. High ceiling in all rooms. All rooms face the beautiful professional designed landscape. Large office adjoining the grand living space, See it to believe it! Excellent school district & swim / tennnis community. Includes Washer & Dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 Natoma Terrace have any available units?
315 Natoma Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 315 Natoma Terrace have?
Some of 315 Natoma Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 Natoma Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
315 Natoma Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 Natoma Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 315 Natoma Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 315 Natoma Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 315 Natoma Terrace offers parking.
Does 315 Natoma Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 315 Natoma Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 Natoma Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 315 Natoma Terrace has a pool.
Does 315 Natoma Terrace have accessible units?
No, 315 Natoma Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 315 Natoma Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 315 Natoma Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 315 Natoma Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 315 Natoma Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

